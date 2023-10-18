Getting an unprecedented amount of texts from St. Luke's?

St. Luke's patients across the Valley were getting alerted that the number being used to send text messages from the health care system has changed.

Good information, but the glitch in the system gave a whole new meaning to "hammering the point home".

Many have taken to social media to discuss the problem, some claiming to have received up to 20 texts, others claiming that the opt-out wasn't working either.

Rest assured, St. Luke's is aware of the problem and has supplied this response:

St. Luke's team members and community members have reported receiving multiple text messages from St. Luke's via 71434. This is related to our transition to a new vendor and while this is a legitimate number and message, the repeated alerts are unexpected. We are aware of the issue and actively working to address it. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.

Regardless of the problem, most recipients were just happy to learn that they weren't the only ones on the list and that the number was legit.