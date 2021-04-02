Gene Harris Jazz Festival starts Friday

BOISE, Idaho — The Gene Harris Jazz Festival is a staple of springtime in Boise and it is returning this year!

The 24th annual festival kicks off Friday and includes a full month of free virtual performances, guest artists and educational events for aspiring student musicians across the state. While organizers say the music is always best enjoyed live, they are still excited for the opportunity to share with a wide and growing audience.

"I'm also just excited to see so much interesting and cool content available to anyone at any point during the month," said Derek Ganong, Boise State University Director of Jazz. "So that it's not one and done, you miss it, too bad, but you can really take advantage of everything that you want however you want."

The festival also features nine special guest artist performances throughout the month. On Friday at 8 p.m., headliner and award-winning vocalist and trumpeter Bria Skonberg is performing. The performance can be streamed live on the Gene Harris website at 8 p.m.

Gene Harris Jazz Festival Award-winning vocalist and trumpeter Bria Skonberg.

Click here to see the full concert schedule and click here to get involved with educational opportunities.