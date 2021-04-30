Gene Harris Bandshell fully restored, city leaders dedicate newly reopened venue

The Gene Harris Bandshell is now fully restored and ready for summer events.

Boise city leaders held a ribbon cutting today for the updated venue, which now includes new restrooms, drinking fountains, a better stage deck as well as new lighting, audio and visual equiptment, according to the city.

“The Gene Harris Bandshell is an important piece of Boise history and I’m so pleased with the upgrades to the building and performance stage that not only make it a world class venue, but an accessible one for everyone who visits,” said Boise Mayor Laurn McLean in a statement. “This gathering place, located right in the heart of Boise, is an incredible community asset and we look forward to the return of safe events and entertainment this summer.”

The venue, which was first built in 1928, was damaged in a fire and temporarily closed in 2018.

“In addition to restoring the historic aspects of the bandshell including the Spanish revival roof, we were also able to make some significant upgrades to the facility that will make it a performance and event destination for years to come,” Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway said in a statement. “The restoration was time consuming, but our team was determined to work with contractors to make sure it was done thoughtfully and with respect for the history of this Boise landmark.”

The Gene Harris Bandshell is available for event reservations following all current health orders, according to the city. Reservations can be made by calling 208-608-7600 or email bpr@cityofboise.org.