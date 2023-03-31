Watch Now
Gem State Comic Con kicks off this weekend at Expo Idaho

Gem State Comic con visits Idaho News 6. Fans can enjoy all fandoms in one place, from comic books, movies, cosplay, games, anime and more.
Posted at 10:06 AM, Mar 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-31 12:06:23-04

BOISE, Idaho — The Gem State Comic Con is back this weekend, for its fourth year at Expo Idaho.

Through April 1 and 2, fans can enjoy all fandoms in one place, from comic books, movies, cosplay, games, anime and more.

Fans also will have the opportunity to snag a selfie or get an autograph from a number of celebrity guests, like Daniel Logan, Debbie Dunning, Anndi McAffe and Michaela Jill Murphy (Jessie Flower), to name a few.

Anndi McAffe, Michaela Jill Murphy (Jessie Flower), and Dave Haworth visit Idaho News 6 ahead of Gem State Comic Con.

The Con runs from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m on Saturday, and 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Ticket prices start around $15.

