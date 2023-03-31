Gem State Comic Con kicks off this weekend at Expo Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — The Gem State Comic Con is back this weekend, for its fourth year at Expo Idaho.

Through April 1 and 2, fans can enjoy all fandoms in one place, from comic books, movies, cosplay, games, anime and more.

Fans also will have the opportunity to snag a selfie or get an autograph from a number of celebrity guests, like Daniel Logan, Debbie Dunning, Anndi McAffe and Michaela Jill Murphy (Jessie Flower), to name a few.

Matt Sizemore Anndi McAffe, Michaela Jill Murphy (Jessie Flower), and Dave Haworth visit Idaho News 6 ahead of Gem State Comic Con.

The Con runs from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m on Saturday, and 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Ticket prices start around $15.