Gathering for Alaskan Malamutes in Ann Morrison Park

BOISE - They're sometimes mistaken for huskies, but these big sweethearts are actually Alaskan Malamutes, and there are more in Boise than you'd think.

The Moonsong Malamute Rescue Mally Rally meets at Ann Morrison park every other weekend to socialize their dogs and help walk the pups who haven't been adopted yet.

The group is purely volunteer-based, made up of fosters, adopters and anyone who shares a love for this specific breed.

"The best thing is foster or adoption but until then, walking them is what our main goal is," said volunteer Curtis Jackson.

During the warmer months, the dogs take a splash break and cool down in the park's water features.