Gateway Parks owner makes extra snow for Potato Drop festivities at Capitol Park

BOISE - "It's just as much snow as we can blow."

Sydney gottsch is part of ryan neptune's team who helps make all the magic happen at eagle island state park.

This week, they've been busy making extra powder for a tubing hill that is being built just for this weekend's new year's eve festivities in boise.

"So we've made this snow that's right behind me um the last few days here um specifically for the idaho potato drop come new years eve, um, we're gonna have a rail jam, a big air event, um and a tubing slide for kids."

The tempurature has been just right to make all this snow.

"The tempurature and the humidity, they have to be, they have to be at perfect levels so when it's already snowing we can't blow snow because there's already too much humidity in the air and there'a a lot to it. It's a lot more complicated than people think."

Ryan neptune says this is the second year gateway parks has helped put on the rail jam and big air event.

"We're going to have riders that are going to be towed in with a high speed cable wench coming in from the far east side of the park, coming in toward the rail jam and they'll be a jump where they jump and land on the backside of it and then they'll be able to hit the rails."

The team is using trailers, dump trucks, and loaders to pick up the snow and take it from eagle island state park to capital park.

Ryan says on new year's eve, half of his staff will be at one location and half will be at the other.

And sydney says she's looking forward to working the event in boise, but her favorite part of it all....

"Honestly, I love throwing tubers it's just, it's just so much fun and the kids love it and they get so excited. The parents are always a little iffy and then I end up winning them over and it's just fun to see them having such a blast."

Neptune hopes to have everything in place by this afternoon here at capital park and bring the snow in first thing tomorrow morning.

Events by gateway parks kick off on sunday with a tuber luge open to kids and adults which runs from one to eight.

The toyota rail jam will run from five to nine and of course you can watch the potato drop at midnight.



https://idahopotatodrop.com/