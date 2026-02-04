Gas prices rise 7 cents across Idaho due to refinery output, crude oil prices

BOISE, Idaho — Gas prices are on the rise in the Gem State, reports AAA.

On Monday, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Idaho was pegged at $2.85. That's seven cents more than the previous week.

However, it's 25 cents cheaper than it was on the same date in 2025.

The national average for gas is currently at $2.88, meaning Idaho ranks as the state with the 23rd most expensive fuel costs in the U.S.

“Idaho had the 7th highest jump in gas prices this week, a fate shared by many of our neighbors here in the West,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “We’ve seen a few contributing factors. Freezing temperatures reduced production at some of the refineries around the country. Demand is going up as people now stock up on fuel. And crude oil prices are rising. All of this could put additional upward pressure on gas prices this week.”

Here’s a look at Idaho gas prices as of 2/2/26: