Gas prices nearing $4 in the Treasure Valley

BOISE, Idaho — Regular gasoline prices in the Treasure Valley could hit the $4 mark as early as this week, according to AAA. The average gas price in Idaho is $3.79, five cents more than a week ago and 31 cents more than a month ago.

“Typically, people start making adjustments to their driving habits when the price hits the $3.50 mark, but we suspected that some travelers would be very determined this year and that their pain threshold might be a little higher than usual,” says AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde. “Unfortunately, rising prices are reaching a point where some families may not have enough room in the budget for a vacation without making sacrifices in other areas.”

Utah and Wyoming also have skyrocketing gas prices, primarily because of strong fuel demand and tight supplies. According to the Energy Information Administration’s latest report, the Rockies region’s gasoline stocks are currently under six million barrels, about 1.5 million barrels less than a year ago.

The national average for gas prices is currently $3.18, two cents more than a week ago and five cents more than a month ago, according to AAA.

“It’s not unheard of for Idaho’s average price to be 20 or 30 cents higher than the national average, but 61 cents is a big gap by any standard,” Conde said.

Here’s a selection of Idaho gas prices as of 8/2/21:

