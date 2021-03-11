Gas prices in Idaho now higher than the national average

BOISE, Idaho — AAA says gas prices in Idaho are now higher than the national average, which is $2.83. Idaho's average price for regular is $2.84 and has increased by 24 cents in the last 10 days. The national average increased by 10 cents in the same time period.

Idaho gas prices went below the national average on December 22, 2020, where they remained until Thursday. Prices have been climbing steadily due to rising crude oil prices, market speculation about the end of the pandemic and refinery issues during winter storms, according to AAA.

“At one point in time, Idaho ranked 36th in the country for most expensive fuel, which was a welcome break from our usual position in the 7th to 9th-place range. Today, we’re all the way back up to 15th,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “We’ve seen a lot of supply-side issues that have put upward pressure on gas prices, but with fuel demand expected to rise and the upcoming switch to more-expensive summer-blend fuel, things are going to get pretty bumpy.”

AAA says crude oil prices are rising in part due to ongoing production cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. At the end of last week, OPEC announced it would add170,000 barrels of crude oil per day, even though the market observers expected an increase of 1.5 million barrels.

Summer-blend gasoline is more expensive to produce because it requires additional processes to prevent it from evaporating at high temperatures.

“AAA’s previous research shows that most people won’t consider changing their driving behavior until prices reach $3.50 per gallon,” Conde said. “While we could hit the $3 mark this spring, we don’t expect that to deter many people who have made the decision to take a road trip.”

Here’s a selection of Idaho gas prices as of 3/11/21:

