Gas prices in Idaho continue to drop going into the fall

Fall is in the air and at the gas pumps.

Idaho's average price for a gallon of regular gas has dropped another six cents in the last week, according to AAA. The average price for a gallon of regular is $4.41 per gallon Monday, down 26 cents from less than a month ago and down 81 cents from the historic highs earlier this summer.

While prices are down from just a few months ago, the average cost per gallon is still up by 64 cents compared to a year ago.

While high gas prices are still a trend around the country, Idaho's price per gallon is unusually high. The Gem State currently ranks seventh in the country for most expensive gas, that's

right behind California ($5.45), Hawaii ($5.27), Nevada ($4.92), Oregon ($4.65), Alaska ($4.64) and Washington state ($4.63).

Mississippi currently has the cheapest average price per gallon at $3.10.

The national average for a gallon of regular currently sits at $3.68.