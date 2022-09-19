Watch Now
Gas prices in Idaho continue to drop going into the fall

David Duprey/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bob Krueger holds up a gasoline pump nozzle for a photo after filling up a tank at his gasoline station in Clarence, N.Y., Monday, March 7, 2011. (AP Photo/David Duprey)
Posted at 12:39 PM, Sep 19, 2022
Fall is in the air and at the gas pumps.

Idaho's average price for a gallon of regular gas has dropped another six cents in the last week, according to AAA. The average price for a gallon of regular is $4.41 per gallon Monday, down 26 cents from less than a month ago and down 81 cents from the historic highs earlier this summer.

While prices are down from just a few months ago, the average cost per gallon is still up by 64 cents compared to a year ago.

While high gas prices are still a trend around the country, Idaho's price per gallon is unusually high. The Gem State currently ranks seventh in the country for most expensive gas, that's
right behind California ($5.45), Hawaii ($5.27), Nevada ($4.92), Oregon ($4.65), Alaska ($4.64) and Washington state ($4.63).

Mississippi currently has the cheapest average price per gallon at $3.10.

The national average for a gallon of regular currently sits at $3.68.

