Gas prices in Idaho are high but holding steady

IDAHO — Drivers experiencing more pain at the pump, though gas prices appear to be holding steady for now. The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Idaho is now $3.81, according to AAA.

It's a steep jump from last summer when prices dropped to $2.42 around this time. They were even lower last April, dropping below $2 a gallon as cratering demand at the start of the pandemic turned the petroleum industry upside down.

Experts said all along that prices would bounce right back once people started driving again, and so they have. But after increasing for months, AAA says prices have plateaued for now.

"People are staying more in the fall routine, and as a result, you're kind of seeing these forces (supply and demand) balancing each other out which is kind of keeping prices where they are," said Matthew Conde, AAA Idaho Public Affairs Director. "Certainly higher than anyone wants them to be, but at least not climbing, so that's good news."

We have a ways to go before we hit record prices, but we're getting closer. AAA says the highest ever average price per gallon for the whole state of Idaho was $4.16 back in July of 2008.

Here’s a selection of Idaho gas prices as of 8/16/21:

