Garden City Police looking for two suspects in armed robbery

GARDEN CITY — Garden City Police are looking for two suspects in an armed robbery just before midnight on Friday. Police say the Extra Mile gas station at 9545 W. Chinden Blvd. was robbed by two white males at gunpoint.

The robbers entered the store wearing masks and held a handgun on the clerk while demanding money. A second suspect put items from the store in a backpack. After, they walked from the store toward Garret St.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Garden City Police or Crimestoppers at 208-343-COPS

The full news release from Garden City Police is below:

On Friday, February 26, 2021 at 11:37 PM Garden City Police Officers were dispatched to Extra Mile at 9545 W. Chinden Blvd. for an armed robbery that just occurred.

Two white males entered the store, one of the males pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded money, while the other male put merchandise in a back- pack.

The two suspects left the Extra Mile on foot and were last seen heading to- wards Chinden Blvd. near Garret St. One of the males was wearing all black clothing with a white face mask and yellow beanie, the other suspect was wearing dark colored pants, yellow sweatshirt and pink ski mask.

Anyone with information related to this robbery, or the identity of the suspects is urged to contact the Garden City Police Department at 208-472-2950 or remain anonymous and call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677).