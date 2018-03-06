Garden City Police looking for tattooed attack suspect; school on lock-down

GARDEN CITY, ID - Garden City Police Department officers are looking for a suspect with an unusual tattoo they say is responsible for an attack that took place at the Sunliner Motel in the 3400 block of Chinden Blvd. Tuesday morning.

The attack happened shortly after 11:15 a.m.

The suspect is described as a white male, about 5-feet 8-inches tall, wearing what was described as “baggy clothing.” He also has a “skinny build,” according to an Ada County dispatch supervisor.

Most distinctively, though, the suspect has a tattoo on his forehead with wings that extend down his face, according to the dispatcher.

Police say the suspect displayed a handgun during the attack, but no shots were fired and no one was injured. Police believe the fight resulted from a confrontation that originated Monday night.,

The Anser Charter School at 202 E. 42nd Street had been placed on lockdown, as officers search the area around the Boise River Greenbelt.

If you know anything about the crime -– or have seen the suspect –- you are urged to contact the Garden City Police Department at 208-472-2950 or CrimeStoppers at 208-343-COPS.

