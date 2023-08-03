Watch Now
Garden City Police looking for Robbery Suspect

Posted at 11:05 AM, Aug 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-03 13:05:37-04

The Garden City Police are asking the public for any information regarding a robbery suspect who hit the area Walmart at approximately 9:20am Thursday morning.

The suspect, who demanded money from a staff member, fled the store in a stolen white GMC pickup truck, license plate 1A 1792LP.

The truck had been stolen from Atkinson Mirror and Glass in Boise.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspect, please contact the Garden City Police department at 208-472-2950 or the Ada County non-emergency dispatch at 208-377-6790.

