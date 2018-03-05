Garden City Police looking for attempted break-in suspects

GARDEN CITY, ID - The Garden City Police Department is looking for two suspects connected with an attempted business break-in last month.

Shortly before 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 11, two male subjects attempted to break into a locked key drop box at a business in the 4900 Block of Chinden Blvd., according to a GCPD news release.

The suspects caused about $3,600 in damage to the building during the attempt to break into the box. If the suspects had gained access to the box, they would have had access to numerous vehicles at the business, the release said.

The Garden City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the two.

Anyone with information about the suspects is encouraged to contact the Garden City Police Department at 208-472-2950 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.

