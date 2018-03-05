Garden City man arrested after Interstate chase

BOISE, ID - A Garden City man has been booked into the Ada County Jail on a variety of charges after he allegedly led troopers on an early-morning pursuit along Interstate 84, according to an Idaho State Police spokesman.

Tim Marsano said the pursuit began about 6:30 a.m. when a trooper tried to pull over a driver -– later identified as Ray Hupp, 26 –- for a traffic infraction on the Interstate near Cole and Overland Roads. Details of the infraction were not immediately available.

Instead, the driver reportedly sped away, heading eastbound.

Troopers used spike strips to eventually stop the vehicle several miles away, near the Gowen Road interchange. Troopers then took Hupp into custody.

“Three eastbound lanes were blocked starting about 6:45 a.m.,” Marsano said. “One lane was re-opened at 6:58 a.m.” The two remaining lanes were re-opened about five minutes later. Traffic was backed up for several miles during that time.

Hupp now faces charges of possession of a controlled substance and eluding an officer (both felonies), and misdemeanors of driving under the influence, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, and not having insurance.

