Game Day Shuttle returns this weekend in time for the BSU football home opener

BOISE, Idaho - — With Boise State kicking off its home opener this weekend, football fans will have an easy way to get to Albertson’s Stadium.

Valley Regional Transit will be operating shuttles from Downtown Boise to Albertson’s Stadium and back starting this Saturday, September 9.

The VRT Game Day Shuttle is a free-to-ride service that will operate for all six Boise State home football games and will run two hours before and one hour after each game.

Home game dates:

Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 5pm vs UCF

Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 10am vs North Dakota

Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 6pm vs San Jose State

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at TBD vs Wyoming

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at TBD vs New Mexico

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2pm vs Air Force

Buses are scheduled to arrive at stops every ten minutes and can be tracked with VRT’s ETA Spot mobile app or at rideVRT.org/gameday.

Shuttle Stop:

Payette Brewing - Pioneer Ave & River Street

11th St & Main St

House of Western - 6th St & Idaho St

Bronco Shop - 8th St & Main St

Humpin’ Hannah’s - Capitol Blvd & Main St

9th St & Front St

Boise Brewing - 6th St & Broad St

The Shuttle program transports over 10,000 riders throughout the season connecting people with not only the game but downtown shopping, dining, entertainment, and more.

