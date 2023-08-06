Fundraiser supporting fallen teenage skater doubles its goal in under a day

The Boise community has been remembering and showing support for the family of 16-year-old Jadin Zurawski, who was killed in a tragic accident on August 3rd while skateboarding to Boise High School orientation with a group of friends.

A GoFundMe page was created on August 5 to raise funds for Jadin's funeral expenses after members of the community reached out looking to send support.

Just hours after the page was set up, the goal of $10,000 had been reached, and before a day had gone by the donations had not only surpassed the goal, they had nearly doubled it.

This was the update posted to the GoFundMe page on August 6 following the wave of donations:

"We are overwhelmed with the kindness and generosity that the community has shown. The total expense for Jadin’s funeral is still not finalized but anything additional raised in this gofundme will be used to perpetuate Jadin’s legacy of friendship, kindness, love of animals and skateboarding."

The page has raised over $18,000 already, with over 200 unique donors. Those looking to support Jadin's loved ones and his legacy can still send their support here.

If you need help in the wake of this tragedy, the Boise Police Department's Victim Witness Coordinators are working with the Boise School District to provide support and counseling.