Full road closures start Monday on ID-55 Smiths Ferry project

SMITHS FERRY, Idaho — On March 15, spring construction will start on Idaho Highway 55 between Smiths Ferry and Rainbow Bridge. The project will widen shoulders, add guardrails and straighten the one-mile stretch of highway to improve safety.

Earlier this week, the Idaho Transportation Department says crews removed snow and set up construction equipment in the canyon. Starting Monday, travelers should plan for full road closures Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. due to controlled rock blasting needed to widen the road.

When the highway is not closed, there will be one-way alternating traffic with 15-minute delays. This schedule is expected to last through May when crews will transition into summer operations.

