BOISE, Idaho - On May 15, 2018, Idahoans will head to the polls to vote in a primary election, a big day for candidates vying for Idaho's highest position.

U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador faces Boise-based businessman and former E.R. doctor Tommy Ahlquist and Lt. Gov. Brad Little in the Idaho GOP primary election in May.

"The biggest issue is our economy," Labrador said. "We have a great state with great people, great families, great entrepreneurs and individuals who are trying to grow their businesses and work hard, but we have an economy that is not growing at the right rate."

Idaho's Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter has said he will not seek a fourth term and has endorsed Little.