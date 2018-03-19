Full Interview: Six On Your Side sits down with Idaho gubernatorial candidate A.J. Balukoff

BOISE, Idaho - On May 15, 2018, Idahoans will head to the polls to vote in a primary election, a big day for candidates vying for Idaho's highest position.

Idaho Democratic candidate Anthony Joseph "A.J." Balukoff faces state Rep. Paulette Jordan, a Democrat from Plummer, in the May primary election.

Balukoff filed paperwork to be a gubernatorial candidate in November.

Balukoff unsuccessfully ran for political office for the first time in 2014 as a Democratic candidate against Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter.

Otter has since said he won't run for a fourth term, creating a competitive opening for the state's top elected position.

In Republican-dominant Idaho, Democratic candidate face an uphill battle in most state and local elections.

Balukoff said, if elected, he believes he'll be able to work with the legislature to accomplish his agenda.

"I think those are people I can work with and they can work with me," Balukoff said. "I've been on the Boise School Board for 21 years, and, over that time, I've been down to the Legislature to work with and talk with the legislators and Senators about education bills. I find that we can talk, and we can discuss differences, and we can come to compromises and solutions that fit both of us. I have confidence that they'll work with me and I can work with them. "

Party leaders remain hopeful that attention on the state's top Democratic primary elections will spark more participation and voter turnout.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.