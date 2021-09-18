Fruitland Police increases reward for missing Fruitland 5-year-old to $26,000

FRUITLAND, Idaho — The Fruitland Police Department has increased the reward for the safe return of 5-year-old Michael Vaughan to $26,000, according to a Facebook post.

Michael originally went missing near his home in Fruitland on July 27. The Fruitland Police Department has been in charge of conducting searches along with the FBI and has been supporting Michael's family, along with the rest of the Fruitland community, to continue the search. The Fruitland Police Department says they've received 415 tips since Michael disappeared.

The reward fund, originally set at $14,000, was doubled on Friday to increase efforts for the search of Michael. The Fruitland Police department said Michael's family received a large donation to assist them in the search and forwarded that donation with additional funds to the City of Fruitland's reward fund. The $26,000 reward will remain active through Nov. 15, 2021.

If you have any information regarding Michael or his whereabouts, you can send tips, which may remain anonymous, to findmichael@fruitland.org or to Crime Stoppers at (208) 343-COPS.