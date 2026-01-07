Fruitland head football coach joins staff lineup at University of Utah

After coaching at Fruitland High School for the past four seasons, head coach Jordan Gross will be heading to the University of Utah to coach the Utes' offensive line.

An 11-year NFL veteran, Gross lettered with the University of Utah from 1999-2002 before being selected by the Carolina Panthers in the 2003 NFL Draft. Gross played his entire professional career with the Panthers and helped the team to a Super Bowl during his rookie season.

The new offensive line coach tied for the most-playoff appearances in franchise history. He was inducted into Carolina's Hall of Honor in 2019.

"Jordan Gross is not only one of the best offensive tackles to ever play the game, he is also an elite teacher and coach," head coach Morgan Scalley said. "I'm elated that our offer to come home was one he felt he couldn't turn down."

Gross achieved great success with Fruitland, the team holding a record of 10-1 in 2025 and winning the Snake River Valley Conference title.

"I am beyond excited to be back home at the U," Gross said. "The opportunity to be a part of Coach Scalley's staff is the chance of a lifetime and great days are ahead."