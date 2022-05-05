From Plants to Pests; tips for a flourishing garden

BOISE, Idaho — The North End Organic Nursery is giving people sustainable solutions to help their garden thrive.

If you're new to the gardening scene, the nursery not only has plant starters, but a wide variety of seeds.

"It gives you the ability to control what you want when you want it. It's also a little bit more inexpensive to be able to start your own seeds versus buying them in a plant" said Lindsay Schramm, owner of North End Organic Nursery.

Experts say your garden should be a vegetarian-free zone when it comes to insects. To avoid pests in your garden bed, Schramm suggests getting praying mantis, ladybugs, and others to keep the creepy crawlies from eating your plants.

When planting, you can have a sustainable garden by having a multi-purpose garden.

"One of the purposes can be aesthetic beauty but having another purpose of it being edible. Something like blueberries, blackberries, strawberries, veggies." Schramm continued, "something that is going to feed pollinators, something that will create shade for another type of habitat."

Experts say for a multiple purpose landscape make sure there are three separate purposes for plants in your yard.