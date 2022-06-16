From Elon Musk to Tim Cook & Sara Blakely to Gov. Little: Sun Valley conf. guest list includes many big names

This article was originally published by Don Day in BoiseDev.

Each year, the week after Independence Day, the center of the business and media worlds focuses in on Sun Valley, for the annual Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference.

Approaching its 40th anniversary, the private investment firm has long brought together leaders in media, technology, general business, and politics to listen to speakers, schmooze and enjoy the Wood River Valley.

Media industry publication Variety got a look at the guest list, and as in years past, it is loaded down with big names.

Usually, the Kitzbuhler Strasse in front of the Sun Valley Inn is open for a stroll – but during the annual Allen & Co. event, the area is shrouded by portable bushes and big guys with earpieces. Photo: Don Day/BoiseDev file

This year’s list includes Idaho Gov. Brad Little, the only entrant on the list detailed by Variety whose primary work focuses on Idaho. Other standouts include Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who hopes to buy Twitter, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Spanx founder Sara Blakely, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and more. The list of invites doesn’t guarantee any individual will ultimately show up at the conference.

The event is typically secretive and high-security, closing down portions of the Sun Valley Resort to the public. If it follows the pattern of past years, the conference would start on Wednesday, July 6th, and run through the weekend.

As BoiseDev has reported in the past, the conference brings an economic boost to Idaho, as well as national media attention that can pay dividends for tourism.

“I think any time Idaho is mentioned with this category of individual, whether it’s from an economic development perspective or a travel and tourism perspective, it’s obviously good for us,” Idaho Dept. of Commerce Marketing and Innovation Administrator Matt Borud told BoiseDev in 2019.

Here’s the list as compiled by Variety:

Yousef Al Otaiba, United Arab Emirates Ambassador to the United States

Parag Argawal, Twitter CEO

Sara Blakely, Spanx CEO

Tony Bloom, professional soccer club owner

Albert Bourla, Pfizer CEO

Tom Brokaw, former NBC News anchor

Warren Buffet, Berkshire Hathaway CEO

Erin Burnett, CNN host

Stewart Butterfield, Slack CEO

Bob Chapek, Disney CEO

Tim Cook, Apple CEO

Anderson Cooper, CNN host

Steve Corwin, New York Presbyterian Hospital CEO

John J. DeGioia, Georgetown University president

Bill DeWitt, St. Louis Cardinals owner

Eddie Edwards, professional wrestler

Daniel Ek, Spotify CEO

Gianrico Farrugia, Mayo Clinic CEO

Thomas Friedman, NY Times columnist

Bill Gates, Microsoft founder & Gates Foundation chair

Roger Goodell, NFL commissioner

Brian Grazer, film producer

Richard Haass, Council on Foreign Relations

Kevin Hartz, Eventbrite co-founder

Julia Hartz, Eventbrite co-founder

Reed Hastings, Netflix co-CEO

John Henry, Boston Red Sox owner

Bob Iger, former Disney CEO

David Ignatius, Washington Post columnist

Van Jones, CNN commentator

Jeffrey Katzenberg, Quibi founder

Phil Knight, Nike founder

Bobby Kotick, Activision Blizard CEO

Robert Kraft, New England Patriots owner

Brad Little, Idaho Governor

Bryan Lourd, CAA co-chair

John Malone, Liberty Media chair

Barry McCarthy, Peleton CEO

John Miller, New York Police Dept. deputy commissioner of intelligence and counterterrorism

Michael Morrell, former CIA chief

Anne Moss Rogers, author

James Murdoch, Lupa India investment company chair

Lachlan Murdoch, Fox Corp. CEO

Douglas Murray, conservative commentator

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, SpaceX CEO

Sam Nunn, former Democratic Senator from Georgia

Mike Ovitz, Hollywood agent

David Petraeus, former CIA chief

Sundar Pichai, Alphabet CEO (parent of Google)

Becky Quick, CNBC host

Shari Redstone, Paramount Global chair

Brian Roberts, Comcast chair

Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook outgoing COO

Ted Sarandos, Netflix co-CEO

Diane Sawyer, former ABC News anchor

Andrew Ross Sorkin, NY Times reporter, CNBC host

Peter Thiel, Paypal co-founder

Casey Wasserman, Wasserman CEO

Meg Whitman, former Quibi CEO

Susan Wojcicki, YouTube CEO

David Zaslav, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO

Feng Zhang, biochemist

Bob Zimmer, University of Chicago president