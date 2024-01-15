Watch Now
Frigid weather causes cancelations and delays at U.S. airports, including Boise Airport

The National Weather Service says about 150 million Americans are under a wind chill warning or advisory
LM Otero/AP
Snow and ice are cleared from the tarmac at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in Grapevine, Texas, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. A major winter storm with millions of Americans in its path is spreading rain, freezing rain and heavy snow further across the country. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Posted at 2:27 PM, Jan 15, 2024
BOISE, Idaho — Monday’s winter weather is causing havoc at airports across the country, including at Boise Airport.

Between arrivals and departures, there have been several delays and cancellations at Boise Airport. Most of the delays appear to have been centered around flights to and from Salt Lake City, according to iflyBoise.com.

Conditions, however, appear to be better than at other airports.

In Texas, many flights were canceled in Austin, and Houston saw a full ground stop by United Airlines. Similar delays and cancellations were also happening in other states as well, like Arkansas and Tennessee.

The National Weather Service says about 150 million Americans are under a wind chill warning or advisory for dangerous cold and wind as an Arctic air mass spills south and eastward across the U.S.

