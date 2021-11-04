Friends of the Boise Public Library hosts its first Fall Sale since the pandemic

BOISE, Idaho — If you’re looking for your new favorite book, the nonprofit Friends of the Boise Public Library has you covered.

The organization is hosting its first Fall Sale since 2019 with Boise City safety protocols still in effect. This means masks and social distancing are required. Strollers and carts are not advised.

The sale will include adult fiction and nonfiction, childrens’ books and vintage reads, as well as DVDs and CDs. It will be held at Hayes Auditorium in the main branch of the Boise Public Library. Guests can enter the Hayes Auditorium on the Library’s southwest corner near 8th Street.

“Pay for as much as you can carry, then come back for more,” says Jill Johnson, President of the Friends.