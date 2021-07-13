Friends of Mugoitio Park protests at two Boise meetings

BOISE, Idaho — The nonprofit Friends of Murgoitio Park protested outside the Boise City School Board meeting Monday and plan to again Tuesday at the City Council work session.

The group formed in opposition to the land swap proposal which would swap the Murgoitio property in southwest Boise for land in the foothills and allow the Harris family to develop homes on the Murgoitio property.

When Boise City Council purchased this land in the 90s, it was designated to become a regional park.

The Boise City Council will hear a presentation on annexing southwest Boise into city limits at Tuesday's work session. Next week, issues related to annexation, which is the first step in the land swap is on the meeting agenda.