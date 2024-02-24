Watch Now
Friday fun at the 2024 Mccall Winter Carnival

Idaho News 6 is a proud presenting sponsor of the McCall Winter Carnival. Be sure to watch the Noon Mardi Gras Parade Live on our streaming apps, and Boise 6/Twin Falls 6 digital channel 6.2.
Posted at 8:11 PM, Feb 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-23 22:11:18-05
  • McCall Winter Carnival debuts new format.
  • Food vendors offer a wide variety to choose from.
  • The Annual Kid’s Parade didn’t disappoint

  • Saturday, February 24
  • Live Music on the Main Stage + Beer Garden
  • Fireworks on the Lake
  • Winter Carnival Ice Show – Worlds Beyond
  • Vendor Court
  • Snow Sculpture Tour
  • Mardi Gras Parade
  • Talent Show
  • Snowshoe Golf
  • Sunday, February 25
  • Snow Sculpture Tour
  • McPaws Monster Dog Pull
  • 25th Annual Snowshoe Golf
  • Grand Bingo
  • S’mores on the Snowfront
  • A full version of the event schedule is available at visitmccall.org.
