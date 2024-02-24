Friday fun at the 2024 Mccall Winter Carnival

McCall Winter Carnival debuts new format.

Food vendors offer a wide variety to choose from.

The Annual Kid’s Parade didn’t disappoint

Idaho News 6 is a proud presenting sponsor of the McCall Winter Carnival. Be sure to watch the Noon Mardi Gras Parade Live on our streaming apps, and Boise 6/Twin Falls 6 digital channel 6.2. Stay tuned for live reports on Saturday as we cover the full lineup of events ahead of this Winter Carnival.

Saturday, February 24

Live Music on the Main Stage + Beer Garden

Fireworks on the Lake

Winter Carnival Ice Show – Worlds Beyond

Vendor Court

Snow Sculpture Tour

Mardi Gras Parade

Talent Show

Snowshoe Golf

Sunday, February 25