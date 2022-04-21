Friday final day to register to vote online in Ada County

April 22 is the final day for voters in Ada County to register online before the Primary Election.

Ada County residents can register online at VoteIdaho.gov until Friday, then will have to register in-person at early voting or on Election Day. Absentee ballots can be requested until May 6 but only by voters with updated with registration.

"We encourage new voters to register to vote online and existing voters to check their voter record ahead of Election Day to make sure information is up-to-date. Registering online is simple and helps you save time at the polls. Taking care of this ahead of Election Day makes the process go more smoothly for everyone,” said Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane in a statement.