'Fresh Cows' never smelled so good

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Torie Little loves working with cows, but she certainly does not enjoy coming home and smelling like them. After years of managing a dairy, Little was ready to tap into her creative side.

Now, Little is getting her hands dirty to keep Idahoan’s hands clean.

The self-proclaimed mad scientist created The Roan Cow six years ago, with the goal of representing hardworking cowboys and cowgirls!

The Roan Cow sells products like soaps, body butters, body oils and wax melts with unique names like ‘Fresh Cows’ and ‘Bay Pony.’

“Everything that we have here is hand blended by myself, I’ve invented, tested, all the recipes that we have here,” Little said. “I kind of get into my creative groove pulling together fragrances that you won’t find anywhere else.”

Little says the most rewarding part of being a local Idaho business is the supportive customers.

“It turned into an explosion of people that support us and show up to every collection release and so from there we’ve been able to grow and be what it is today.”