Free wellness screening in Hailey

HAILEY, Idaho — When's the last time you got a health checkup? Doctors recommend at least every other year to get yourself checked out and for folks in Hailey on May 17, they can do that for free!

South Central Public Health District is hosting a free wellness screening from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Senior Connection in Hailey. The screening will include blood pressure measurements, height and weight assessments, and a full lipid panel to assess cholesterol levels and triglycerides, as well as blood glucose levels and A1C.

If you plan on going, it's recommended that you fast for 8-hours before the screening, however, it's not mandatory and accurate and meaningful results will be provided regardless of fasting status.

The screening will also include a short health coaching session at the end to help attendees better understand their results.

Availability is on a first come, first served basis.