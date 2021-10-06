Free tree giveaway happening at the Boise Farmers Market

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Trees Challenge is holding a free tree giveaway over the next two weekends at the Boise Farmers Market.

There are seven types of trees available and people interested are asked to review the trees and provide some information and their tree preference. The information will be used to match trees to people before the giveaway event.

The following trees are available to bring home:



'Dakota Pinnacle' White Birch

'Frans Fontaine' European Hornbeam

'Skyline' Honeylocust

Tulip Tree

'Spring Snow' Crabapple

'Canada Red' Chokecherry

'Greenspire' Littleleaf Linden

The City of Trees Challenge was started in 2020 and has a long-term goal of planting 100,000 trees in ten years. So far, 2,874 urban trees and 37,000 forest seedlings have been planted.

The seedlings used for the forest project were all grown locally from Lucky Peak Nursery. Those trees will help restore the land, wildlife habitat and vegetation destroyed in the 2016 Pioneer Fire that burned over 180,000 acres.

The giveaway starts at 8 a.m. on October 9 and ends at 11 a.m. There is another giveaway happening on October 16.

There are a limited number of trees left for reservation. Click here for more information on the tree giveaway.