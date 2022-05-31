Free outdoor movie nights returning to Settlers Park in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Free outdoor movie nights are returning to Meridian's Settlers Park.

Meridian Parks and Recreation announced the Friday outdoor movie night returns beginning June 10. The event will run every Friday through August 19, 2022 at Settlers Park at 3245 N. Meridian Road, according to a news release from Meridian Parks and Rec.

"Movies in the park have become a summer tradition for families. We are excited to invite our city’s new community members to join us,” Recreation Coordinator Renee White said in a statement.

Movies begin at dusk, but a variety of activities will be available before the showing, according to Meridian Parks and Rec.

The movies will be projected on a 30-foot inflatable screen and will have a roped off seating area. Anyone attending is encouraged to bring blankets or low-backed chairs but regular chairs are allowed on the sides and at the back.

Meridian Parks and Rec officials discourage parents from dropping their kids off at the event unsupervised. Any attendees who are loud or disruptive will be asked to leave, according to the release.

The full movie schedule is available online.