Free Naloxone distribution by CDH and health care partners

BOISE, Idaho — Central District Health (CDH), in collaboration with health care providers and community services, has installed over 20 "Barney Boxes" containing free naloxone kits in Ada, Boise, Elmore, and Valley counties.

St. Luke’s emergency departments are among the locations where these purple boxes, symbolizing International Overdose Awareness Day, are accessible. They are funded by opioid settlement funds to help combat overdoses through free naloxone (Narcan) kits. Participating agencies can also choose to stock xylazine testing strips, fentanyl testing strips, rescue breath shields, and educational materials.

For more information or to order a naloxone distribution box, visit the CDH website.