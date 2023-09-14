Free ice rink coming to downtown Boise this Thanksgiving

BOISE, Idaho — The Downtown Boise Foundation (DBF) is in their last leg of fundraising to get a free ice rink built downtown.

The one-time costs for construction and development with first year of operations costs $445,000. DBF is currently $150,000 short on that goal. This amount is required to ensure the rink remains free for all of Boise's visitors and residents.

Glide on Grove would span a 75' square space surrounding the City of Boise Holiday Tree and is planned to run from this Thanksgiving weekend through the last Sunday in January of next year. Notably, the rink will not use ice. Instead, a synthetic material will be used with low-maintenance needs and is expected to last 10 years.

