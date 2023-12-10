Watch Now
Free Holiday Lights Display at Scentsy Commons

The Scentsy Point of Lights event will run from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13
Scentsy Christmas Lights Tunnel
KIVI
Posted at 1:24 PM, Dec 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-10 15:24:58-05

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Scentsy Commons invites families to a free and fun holiday lights display for the 7th annual Point of Lights event which starts on Dec. 11 and runs through Dec. 13.

The event features over 900,000 lights decorating more than 450 trees and a stunning 250-foot light tunnel.

The lights can be found at 2901 E. Pine Avenue in Meridian. The event is free to enjoy but it will only be open for two days so make sure to go soon if you plan on checking out some of Idaho's most impressive lights displays.

