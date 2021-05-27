Free, all-day kindergarten provided to over 1000 Idaho kids

This article was originally published by Anna Daly Gamboa in BoiseDev.

The J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation announced it’s fully funding all-day kindergarten at 17 Idaho schools during the 2021–2022 school year.

This is the second year the foundation has donated over $1.4 million to fund kindergarten for more than one thousand Idaho students.

“We see first-hand the value of quality early childhood education. An investment in the intellectual, social and physical growth of a 5 or 6-year-old will pay off not just now, but for the child’s lifetime,” St. Ignatius Catholic School Principal Andi Kane said.

The private and charter schools that will receive this funding are all a part of BLUUM – a non-profit that partners with the foundation and selected schools that are “committed and capable of expanding efforts in Idaho”.

The Albertson foundation is one of Idaho’s largest philanthropic organizations, started by Albertsons founder Joe Albertson and his wife Kathryn. The foundation has no direct link to the grocery store chain of today and is separate from the similarly-named Albertsons Companies Foundation.

Schools that will receive this funding are located in both rural and urban areas of Idaho.

