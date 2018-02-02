Free admission at Zoo Boise Saturday

BOISE - If you're looking for a fun activity for the whole family to do this weekend, Zoo Boise will be having free admission Saturday, February 3rd, 2018.

Wild at Heart is a Valentine's Day themed event which is one of two free days that Zoo Boise puts on every year.

You can make a Valentine's Day card for your favorite animal and you can even watch them open a gift.

"All the animals will be getting some sort of enrichment. There will be some sort of fin valentine's day themed gift so they'll be able to open that, enjoy the treats inside and the public will be able to watch that. Of course getting your face painted is always fun to do and we do have a red panda cub whose going to be leaving next week so it's going to be your last chance to come and see him as well, " said Jeff Agosta, Zoo Boise.

Catarina, the Tiger will be back out on exhibit after surgery and you can also see a juvenile Green Tree Pithon.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with last admission at 4:30 p.m located at 355 Julia Davis Dr. Boise, ID 83702.

