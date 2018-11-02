Franz Bakery begins Spirit of Giving Contest

NAMPA, ID - With the start of November comes the start of being being charitable, and a local bakery is already fully-on board.



Franz bakery has started their 7th-annual Spirit of Giving Contest, where the northwest bakery will be giving 500-dollars and more to families in need. All Franz Bakery outlets are accepting donations for the Ronald McDonald House Charities which will then give back to dozens of families in need around the northwest, including several here in Idaho. It's not just the families that take joy in this contest, but also the Franz employees.

"My team here in Idaho, has been so fantastic. They don't just get a 500-dollar check, they're getting. You know, we read the story and we say ok, what do they need? Do they have a family with kids? My sales team, they go out and spend hundreds of dollars and go out and buy toys, gifts, clothes, food, Christmas dinner, and really, they just embrace it," said Franz Bakery Idaho General Manager Rob Robinson.

Families will receive the money and gifts using a nomination process through Franz bakery. If you'd like to nominate a family, head to https://www.franzspiritofgiving.com