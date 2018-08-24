Four arrested in two Boise drug investigations

BOISE - Four Boise residents are facing multiple drug-related charges after police raid two Boise homes in separate narcotics investigations.

Members of the Boise Police Department Special Operations Unit and Neighborhood Contact Officer Unit served two search warrants Friday morning at the homes.

About 5 a.m., officers served a search warrant to those living in a home on the 7900 block of Wesley Drive in west Boise. “The warrant was the result of a months-long investigation into neighborhood tips of possible drug sales at the residence,” according to a Boise Police Department news release.

Officers say they found over four grams of suspected meth and 4.6 grams of “presumptive heroin” inside the home. Evidence indicates 24-year-old Michelle Casada intended to sell the suspected heroin, the release said. Casada was arrested and charged with trafficking in heroin, a felony. 39-year-old Augusta Eddy was also taken into custody for felony possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanor warrants.

About one hour later, Boise Police officers served another search warrant on residents of a house on the 600 block of Bitteroot Drive.

As in the first case, police say they had received tips from “several concerned citizens about suspicious activity at the residence.”

Officers say they investigated activity at the house for several months, forwarded their reports to the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office, and later obtained a search warrant.

“Officers located multiple plastic baggies containing a substance that tested presumptive positive for heroin,” the news release said.

The homeowner, identified as 38-year-old Dennis Pickett, was taken into custody and arrested for felony drug trafficking in heroin and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. He also faces a misdemeanor of possessing drug paraphernalia.

Vanessa Whalen, 25, described in the release as “an associate who was at the residence at the time the warrant was served,” was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance. She also faces misdemeanors of possession of drug paraphernalia and frequenting a place where controlled substances are used.

Investigators report they found 5.2 ounces of suspected heroin and thousands of dollars in cash believed to be related to the sales of narcotics.