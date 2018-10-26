Four arrested after Nampa police find stolen trailer "cut to pieces"

NAMPA - Four people have been booked into the Canyon County Jail on charges relating to the theft and destruction of a stolen utility trailer and flatbed truck.

Police say they found the stolen property at a home the 400 block of West Greenhurst Rd. Thursday. They had served a search warrant as part of their investigation into the theft of a stolen utility trailer containing tools and other equipment taken from Skyview High School during a burglary October 22nd.

“The trailer was taken from a locked and enclosed fenced area on campus. Thieves cut the lock and loaded items into the trailer before stealing it,” said Nampa Police Lt. Eric Skoglund.

The property was reportedly found in a barn/shop behind a residence. “People were in the process of cutting and destroying the property at the time the search warrant was being obtained and served,” said Skoglund. “It was shocking to see the effort being made to destroy the valuable equipment that was only days before such an important asset to our schools and local businesses.”’

The white 2004 16-foot Quality fully enclosed utility trailer stolen from Skyview High School had been “cut to pieces and reduced to a mangled flatbed trailer,” he stated -- while a white 2006 Ford F350 flatbed truck stolen from Roaring Springs Waterpark in Meridian was spray-painted black; the interior was destroyed, and the engine had been rendered inoperable, police said.

“A Skyview High School motorized mascot tricycle had also been dismantled and damaged. It is unknown why the thieves were destroying this property,” said Skoglund. “Other property was also discovered during this search and investigators are working to link these items to other thefts in the Nampa area.” “This property costs our citizens and local business thousands of dollars to acquire. It’s shameful that someone would want to take these items and just destroy them,” he added.

Arrested were:

-Katherine Martin, 36, charged with felony grand theft and two outstanding warrants

-Travis Wilson, 24, also charged with felony grand theft and two outstanding warrants.

-Alexander White, 25, arrested on five outstanding warrants.

-and Robert Crofutt, 37, arrested on one outstanding warrant.