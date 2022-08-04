Former Vandals on roster for Thursday Night NFL Preseason Opener

Two former University of Idaho football players are on the Jacksonville Jaguars roster for the NFL Preseason opener between the Jaguars and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jake Luton, who played for the University of Idaho in 2014 and 2015 before transferring to Oregon State, will make the start at quarterback for the Jaguars.

Luton passed for 383 yards, a touchdown, and four interceptions in his time at Idaho before moving on.

Receiver Jeff Cotton played for the Vandals between 2017 and 2019. In that time he caught 14 touchdowns and had 1797 receiving yards. He also earned Second Team All-Big Sky honors in his final season.

Since leaving Moscow, Cotton signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020 and then the Jaguars last summer. He has bounced around the practice team in his time in Jacksonville.