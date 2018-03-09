Former Twin Falls police officer pleads guilty in sexual abuse case

TWIN FALLS, ID - A former Twin Falls police officer accused of sexually abusing young girls has entered a plea.

The Times-News reports 33-year-old William Jansen pleaded guilty Thursday.

A teenage girl accused Jansen last year of sexually abusing her in 2008 and 2009 when she was between seven and nine years old. She told authorities that Jansen had also abused at least two other girls.

Jansen was charged with four counts of lewd contact with a minor under the age of sixteen and one misdemeanor count last April.

In exchange for his guilty plea, the charges were reduced to two counts of sexual abuse of a minor under sixteen.

Jansen has agreed to under a psycho-sexual evaluation. The result could impact the severity of his sentence.

Jansen's lawyer, Joe Filicetti, says Jansen will be sentenced May 21.

(by The Associated Press)

