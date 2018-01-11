Former State Rep Brandon Hixon Accused Of Sexual Abuse Of a Minor By Ex-Wife

Boise, (ID) - Troubling allegations of child sex abuse against a former Idaho law maker made by his ex-wife. Former Caldwell Representative Brandon Hixon struggled publicly after resigning from his post following news that he was under a criminal investigation for sex abuse. After two DUI's in recent months, the coroner says Hixon took his life Tuesday morning.

Now his ex-wife is speaking out to 6 On Your Side. Danielle Hixon says no one really knew what kind of man Brandon was and she wants to give a voice to the victims. She says, “he molested little girls. Unfortunately, he molested them right under my nose.” You can watch the full interview here, but please know there is graphic content that is not suitable for children.

When questioned by 6 On Your Side’s Michelle Edmonds, Danielle shared she believes Hixon abused three children and went on to say, “there could be more.” Danielle was married to Hixon for 10 years. She says she didn't know about the abuse until after her divorce in 2016.

The 36-year-old lawmaker resigned from the legislature in October after news emerged he was being investigated for possible sex abuse. Hixon was found dead of a single gunshot wound in his home Tuesday morning. That’s one day before Danielle was set to testify in front of a grand jury on the criminal charges. Describing the abuse Danielle said, “It grossed me out, up one side and down the other."

Danielle says Hixon was under investigation by Idaho’s Attorney General for molesting two girls, one of which is a family member and that the investigation included a rape charge. She says one case of molestation took place for over ten years.

Danielle says at one point she asked Hixon if he was guilty. She says, “I looked him straight in the eye and said be honest. Tell me did you do this? We sat there for a good 60 seconds in silence. He did not deny it.”

Danielle and Brandon have a son together. When asked why she decided to share this information when her former husband cannot defend himself, she says it's because she didn't want to live in a lie any more.