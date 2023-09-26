Former ITD headquarters on State Street finally sold for redevelopment

The consortium of Hawkins Companies, The Pacific Companies, and FJ Management had the winning bid to buy and redevelop the former Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) headquarters.

According to the news release from the state, the 44-acre campus located on State Street in Boise will be transformed into a "dynamic and innovative development that will contribute to the growth and vibrancy of Boise."

Idaho Code 67-5709A required the Department of Administration to sell the property for the “highest price possible.”

In 2022, the ITD opted to sell the property after relocating the Chinden West campus.