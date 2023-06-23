Former Idaho CDL skills tester receives two-year sentence in federal prison

BOISE, Idaho — Former Idaho Commercial Driver's License skills tester has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for honest services wire fraud.

Skills tester Kelly Nathaniel Goodman of Gooding, Idaho is said to have been accepting bribes in exchange for passing scores on the CDL skills tests since 2017.

Goodman pleaded guilty, specifically, to receiving a bribe on August 31, 2021.

U.S. District Court Judge Amanda K. Brailsford ordered the sentence, also including Goldman to return $38,000.

In Idaho, applicants for a CDL must pass a skills test as one of the requirements for the license. The Idaho Transportation Department contracts with third-party CDL skills test administrators to conduct the required testing.

The investigation and subsequent arrest in this matter is credited to a collaborative effort between the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the US Department of Transportation - Office of Inspector General.