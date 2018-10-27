Former foster kids give back to kids still in the foster care system

Eagle siblings, Quinn and Megan Williams, look just like ordinary kids, but these two have been through a lot.

The two very-creative former foster children wanted to use their experiences in the foster care system to help other kids still in the system.

"When I showed up to my now Mom and Dad's house I had the clothes on my back, shoes that were two sizes too small and another set of raggedy clothes in a convenience bag. I want to give these foster kids some dignity," says Megan.

Today the siblings held a film festival to help fund 501C3, a state non-profit organization created by the siblings. The proceeds today will go toward a van to drive kids who were never adopted, or aged out of the system, to do fun activities like go to football games. Megan says she and her brother wish something like the van had existed when they were in the system.

"When we were younger even at the young age we were we couldn't do fun things. And then when we came into this family our parents took us on trips to McCall and places like that and I know from experience they don't get to do fun things like that," Megan says.

The film festival showed the indie film, "Regionrat," that will come to theatres next year. Anyone attending the festival had the chance to see it early. The siblings also collected over 500 backpacks to give to foster kids at the start of this school year. They have also collected thousands of dollars' worth of new clothes and furniture that go directly to foster kids still in the system.

"We collected so much stuff that the Department of Health and Welfare asked us to stop, for the time being," says Quinn, "It feels great to overload them!"

The film festival wrapped up at 2:00 p.m. at the Northgate Reel on State Street, but if you want to help out, you can visit their website.