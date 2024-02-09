Former Fairmont Junior High School principal Christopher Ryan in court regarding injury of a child charge

BOISE, Idaho — Former Fairmont Junior High School principal Christopher Ryan appeared in court Thursday evening, regarding his charge of injury of a child.

Judge Nancy Baskin took the stand going over a recent timeline of events from when Ryan was informed of the possible inappropriate behavior between a social worker at the school and students.

Back in December officers seized Ryan’s phone. Lt. Brady, who testified on January 29th, was the officer who confiscated Ryan's phone and said he believed it needed to be done because Ryan became a person of interest and there was a risk that Ryan would destroy evidence.

The judge then went over the affidavit, that she claimed lacked sufficient facts and minimal info of what might be in the phone. She also mentioned how the warrant to seize the phone was too broad and didn’t ask for specifics like dates. She says going through a cellphone is an extreme invasion of privacy and refers to the 4th amendment.

Judge Baskins ultimately gave two motions to suppress. Judge Baskin denied the motion to seize Ryan's phone. She also granted a 2nd motion to suppress the overly broad warrant for Ryan's phone.

A new trial date was also scheduled, due to an expert scheduled to testify not being able to attend because of work trainings. Now instead of February 20th the new trial is set for April 1, 2024.