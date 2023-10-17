Former City Council member for the City of Caldwell passes away

CALDWELL, Idaho — Former City Council member and community leader Mike Pollard has passed away and is recognized for his years of service in Caldwell.

Pollard had served the Caldwell community in a number of different capacities through the years, as Executive Director of the Caldwell Chamber of Commerce ('04-'05), Coordinator at Western Alliance for Economic Development ('07-'10), and as a member of the Caldwell City Council ('12-'21).

In a news release issued by the City of Caldwell, Pollard was also recognized for his involvement in community organizations including the Friend of the Caldwell Train Depot, Friends of the Caldwell Dog Park, Caldwell Senior Citizens Board, and TRIAD through the Caldwell Police Department.

