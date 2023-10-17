Watch Now
News

Actions

Former City Council member for the City of Caldwell passes away

Mike Pollard, City of Caldwell
city of caldwell
Mike Pollard, City of Caldwell
Posted at 9:41 AM, Oct 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-17 11:41:02-04

CALDWELL, Idaho — Former City Council member and community leader Mike Pollard has passed away and is recognized for his years of service in Caldwell.

Pollard had served the Caldwell community in a number of different capacities through the years, as Executive Director of the Caldwell Chamber of Commerce ('04-'05), Coordinator at Western Alliance for Economic Development ('07-'10), and as a member of the Caldwell City Council ('12-'21).

In a news release issued by the City of Caldwell, Pollard was also recognized for his involvement in community organizations including the Friend of the Caldwell Train Depot, Friends of the Caldwell Dog Park, Caldwell Senior Citizens Board, and TRIAD through the Caldwell Police Department.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Bringing Sports and Entertainment to Southern Idaho